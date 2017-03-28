Henderson Group Plc (HGG) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.66) price target on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 238 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henderson Group Plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246.42 ($3.10).

Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) opened at 225.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.46 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.24. Henderson Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 192.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 278.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Henderson Group Plc’s previous dividend of $3.20.

In other Henderson Group Plc news, insider Philip Wagstaff sold 292,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83), for a total value of £657,081 ($825,789.87). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,266,000 ($1,591,051.90). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 600,131 shares of company stock worth $126,630,027.

About Henderson Group Plc

Henderson Group plc is an independent global asset manager, specializing in active investment. The Company is a client-focused global business with assets under management. The Company’s segments include UK, Americas, Australia and Other. It manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors, across over five capabilities, which include European equities, global equities, global fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives, including private equity and property.

