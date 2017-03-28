Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Heat Biologics an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBX. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) opened at 0.8521 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $20.35 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heat Biologics stock. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Oxford Asset Management owned 1.34% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT).

