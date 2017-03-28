Headwaters Inc (HW) Receives $22.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.25 target price on shares of Headwaters in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Headwaters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Headwaters during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Headwaters by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 1,177,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 147,295 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Headwaters during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Headwaters by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 978,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Headwaters by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Headwaters (NYSE:HW) opened at 23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Headwaters has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $23.99.

Headwaters (NYSE:HW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Headwaters had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Headwaters will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwaters Company Profile

Headwaters Incorporated is a building materials company operating in the building products and construction materials sectors. The Company sells building products, such as manufactured architectural stone, siding accessory products, roof products and concrete block. The Company’s operating segments include building products, construction materials and energy technology.

