HC Wainwright Increases Verastem Inc (VSTM) Price Target to $6.50

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 236.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) opened at 1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock’s market cap is $71.39 million. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verastem stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Verastem worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.

