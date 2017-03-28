Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.08) price target on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 234.38 ($2.95).

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) opened at 276.40 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.82 billion. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 158.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 277.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hastings Group Hldg PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/hastings-group-hldg-plc-hstg-given-overweight-rating-at-barclays-plc-updated.html.

In other news, insider Richard Mark Brewster sold 9,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.12), for a total value of £22,320,002.48 ($28,050,776.02).

About Hastings Group Hldg PLC

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.