ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Director Harold N. Kvisle Acquires 5,000 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.70 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) opened at 19.24 on Tuesday. ARC Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00.

The company also recently declared a mar 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/harold-n-kvisle-purchases-5000-shares-of-arc-resources-ltd-arx-stock-updated.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. GMP Securities reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.