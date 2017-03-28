Harmonic Inc (HLIT) CFO Sells $781,975.48 in Stock

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Harold L. Covert sold 136,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $781,975.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) opened at 5.80 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm’s market cap is $462.68 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The firm earned $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/harold-l-covert-sells-136709-shares-of-harmonic-inc-hlit-stock-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Harmonic by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,633,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Harmonic by 99.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 82,902 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Harmonic by 71.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.