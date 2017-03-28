Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,208 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 776,485 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial Corp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) opened at 29.55 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $945.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hanmi Financial Corp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp by 13.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 841,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,505,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial Corp

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

