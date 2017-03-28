Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.49% of Hain Celestial Group worth $100,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 852.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 183,502 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) opened at 37.15 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have commented on HAIN. Vetr raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

