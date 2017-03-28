Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HABT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) opened at 16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company earned $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Habit Restaurants news, insider Peter Whitwell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,265. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 161.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 57.3% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 598,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 217,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2,256.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 1,149,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers salads, sides, shakes and malts.

