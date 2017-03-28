Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GUY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Clarus Securities raised shares of Guyana Goldfields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) opened at 7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Guyana Goldfields has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

In related news, insider Paul Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$124,200.00. Also, Director Patrick John Sheridan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$1,687,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 610,051 shares of company stock worth $3,928,242 over the last ninety days.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

