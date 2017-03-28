Guess?, Inc. (GES) Receives $13.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) opened at 10.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.63. Guess? has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Guess? had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $679.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.42%.

In related news, CEO Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,369.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,480.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,770,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,919,000 after buying an additional 229,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,363,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,999,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after buying an additional 81,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 220,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, which includes its retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America; Europe, which includes its wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations in Europe and the Middle East; Asia, which includes its retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia; Americas Wholesale, which includes its wholesale operations in the Americas, and Licensing, which includes licensing operations of the Company across the world.

