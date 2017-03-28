GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,180,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Satin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,844. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in GTT Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) opened at 23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.45 million, a PE ratio of 167.86 and a beta of 1.70. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. GTT Communications had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business earned $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc is a provider of cloud networking services. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, including EtherCloud wide area network services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. The Company provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) solutions to meet the needs of multinational clients.

