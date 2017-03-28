GrubHub’s (GRUB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 33.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 58.05.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm earned $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.33 million. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,100.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $261,045.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,649 shares of company stock worth $2,240,946.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in GrubHub by 77.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 93,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 40,976 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in GrubHub by 259.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

