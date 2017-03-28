Insider Selling: Cosmos Hldgs Inc Com (COSM) CEO Sells 1,366,733 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 1,366,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $123,005.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,047,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,914,289.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Grigorios Siokas sold 275,000 shares of Cosmos Hldgs Inc Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Grigorios Siokas sold 1,127,000 shares of Cosmos Hldgs Inc Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $22,540.00.

Shares of Cosmos Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:COSM) opened at 0.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $116.84 million. Cosmos Hldgs Inc Com has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

