Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $544,000 in AT&T Inc. (T)

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $544,000 in AT&T Inc. (T)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/greytown-advisors-inc-invests-544000-in-att-inc-t.html.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.