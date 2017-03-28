Gresham House plc (GHE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 402 ($5.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) opened at 322.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 31.72 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 309.01. Gresham House plc has a 52-week low of GBX 280.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 340.00.

In other news, insider John-Paul Preston bought 11,733 shares of Gresham House plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £36,254.97 ($45,563.62).

Gresham House plc Company Profile

Gresham House plc is an asset management company. The Company focuses on managing funds and co-investment or club deals across a range of differentiated and illiquid alternative investment strategies for third-party clients. Its segments include Asset Management, Forestry Management, Investment in Securities and Property Investment.

