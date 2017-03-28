Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 1,075.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 708,500 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 318,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,222,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 151.15 on Tuesday. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $120.24 and a 52-week high of $157.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Raytheon Company had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.40 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Raytheon Company from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.64 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Raytheon Company from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In other Raytheon Company news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 36,682 shares of Raytheon Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $5,558,423.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,694.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of Raytheon Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,280,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

