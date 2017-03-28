Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) Director Sells C$352,600.00 in Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director William David Fretz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$352,600.00.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) opened at 24.58 on Tuesday. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GC. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Washington State. The Company has approximately 20 gaming properties, consisting of over three community gaming centers, four racetracks and 10 casinos, including over two with a Four Diamond resort hotel.

