TESARO Inc (TSRO) SVP Grant C. Bogle Sells 1,447 Shares

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) SVP Grant C. Bogle sold 1,447 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $257,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 156.73 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $8.40 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. TESARO Inc has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $192.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 63.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the third quarter worth about $773,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

TSRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on TESARO in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $151.00 price objective on TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.84.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

