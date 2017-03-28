Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 14th

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) opened at 46.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $666.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.85 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

In related news, insider Laurel J. Krzeminski sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $159,049.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

