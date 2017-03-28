Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

GPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) opened at 25.61 on Thursday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.95 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -263.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,837,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,784,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 306.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 333,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 251,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,494,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,685,000 after buying an additional 485,456 shares during the last quarter.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

