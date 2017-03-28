GoPro Inc (GPRO) Director Sells $336,420.63 in Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $336,420.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony John Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Anthony John Bates sold 23,598 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $227,012.76.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Anthony John Bates sold 7,434 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $71,961.12.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 8.43 on Tuesday. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company earned $540.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.31 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post ($0.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 789,138 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 234.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 726,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 471,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

