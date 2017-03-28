Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $1,840,000 in AT&T Inc. (T)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 246.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $1,840,000 in AT&T Inc. (T)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/good-life-advisors-llc-invests-1840000-in-att-inc-t.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.59 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.