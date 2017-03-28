Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Receives $21.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $23.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Forward View assumed coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.

Golfsmith International Holdings Company Profile

