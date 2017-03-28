Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Held by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. maintained its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,910,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,141,000 after buying an additional 3,722,471 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 237.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,371,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,965,000 after buying an additional 3,075,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $421,604,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,327,337,000 after buying an additional 1,792,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 693.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000,000 after buying an additional 1,723,214 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) opened at 225.48 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $255.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.26. The business earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post $19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Pablo J. Salame sold 16,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $3,887,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,099,685.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.16, for a total value of $1,400,645.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,296,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $30,926,594. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

