Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.9% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) opened at 225.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.21 and a 200 day moving average of $214.95. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.26. The business earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post $19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $215.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.16, for a total transaction of $1,400,645.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $8,083,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $30,926,594. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

