Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $222.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 219.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.14. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $227.75. The firm’s market cap is $87.92 billion.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.15. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm earned $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post $14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/goldman-sachs-group-inc-boosts-broadcom-ltd-avgo-price-target-to-248-00-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.49%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $793,307.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $906,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,284,830 shares of company stock worth $474,924,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,222,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,690,819,000 after buying an additional 464,591 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,563,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,914,000 after buying an additional 956,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $589,052,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,235,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,242,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,739,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,498,000 after buying an additional 121,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.