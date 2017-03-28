Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Price Target to $26.00

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Group LLC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) opened at 21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Creative Planning raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 43.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

