GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded up 1.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $132.04 million.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

