Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $2.30 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) traded up 3.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 8,483,962 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $296.38 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business earned $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 6,037,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 479,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 127,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of games. The Company’s games appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices who download and make purchases within its games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts. It operates through mobile games segment. It operates in various geographical regions, including the United States; Americas, excluding the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

