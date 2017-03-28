Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 34,274 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 34,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $48,669.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT) opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The stock’s market cap is $1.83 billion. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

