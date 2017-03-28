Glenview Trust Co Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 24,266,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,139,000 after buying an additional 475,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,945,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,748,000 after buying an additional 374,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,847,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,207,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,826,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,101,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 323,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 73.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 4,897.09% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive Company from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $252,939.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,701 shares of company stock valued at $838,766. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

