Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 229,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $103.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 92.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $93.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at $235,814,224.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

