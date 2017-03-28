Gervais Williams Purchases 368 Shares of Miton Group PLC (MGR) Stock

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) insider Gervais Williams bought 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($189.62).

Gervais Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Gervais Williams bought 403 shares of Miton Group PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($187.39).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Gervais Williams bought 406 shares of Miton Group PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($188.79).

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) opened at 39.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.78. Miton Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 20.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 42.25. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 62.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Miton Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.58) target price on shares of Miton Group PLC in a research note on Monday.

About Miton Group PLC

Miton Group plc, formerly MAM Funds plc, is an investment management company. The Company provides fund management services. Its funds are invested in a range of asset classes under various investment mandates, including multi-asset, equity and portfolios of collective investment schemes. Its product range includes equities, such as CF Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund and FP Miton Income Fund; multi-assets, such as CF Miton Cautious Multi Asset Fund and PFS Miton Cautious Monthly Income Fund; fund of investment trusts, such as CF Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund, and closed-end funds, such as The Diverse Income Trust plc and Miton Global Opportunities plc.

