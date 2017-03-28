Gentherm Inc (THRM) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Gentherm worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 23.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 43.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Gentherm by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) opened at 36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.97. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $44.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company earned $236.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.01 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.84%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised Gentherm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 6,608 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $246,412.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,792.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

