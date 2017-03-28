GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

“GNMK’s 4Q16 revenue was consistent with its 1/10/17 preannouncement while its EPS was in line with consensus. Management provided initial 2017 revenue guidance that bracketed consensus. As previously disclosed on 1/10/17, GNMK ended 2016 with more than 55 customer agreements for over 85 ePlex instruments which seems to bode well for ePlex demand. GNMK announced that it submitted its ePlex 510(k) to the FDA on 12/22/16 and noted that it expects to obtain CE Marks for its three blood culture panels in 2Q17. With the European ePlex launch underway and the U.S.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

GNMK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) opened at 13.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $613.55 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 27,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $338,236.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GenMark) is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing its eSensor detection technology. Its eSensor electrochemical technology detects multiple distinct biomarkers in a single sample. It sells its XT-8 instrument and related diagnostic and research tests (XT-8 system) in the United States.

