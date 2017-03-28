Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Chairman Howard S. Jonas acquired 11,733 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $63,006.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard S. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Howard S. Jonas acquired 4,900 shares of Genie Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $26,411.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Howard S. Jonas acquired 1,573 shares of Genie Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $8,462.74.

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) opened at 6.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $152.40 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Genie Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Chairman Purchases $63,006.21 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/genie-energy-ltd-gne-chairman-howard-s-jonas-buys-11733-shares-updated.html.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc and Residents Energy, Inc, and energy brokerage and marketing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.