General Motors Company (GM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $39.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr upgraded General Motors Company from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.41 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $29.00 price objective on General Motors Company and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Instinet upgraded General Motors Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors Company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.15.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 34.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business earned $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other General Motors Company news, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $91,744.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $586,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 32,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,189,585.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,812 shares of company stock worth $1,420,482 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 534,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 7.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 952,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,967,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 11.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 916,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 93,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 197.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors Company

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

