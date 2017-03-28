Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for General Motors Company (GM)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of General Motors Company from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors Company from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.15.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 34.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $38.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. General Motors Company had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. General Motors Company’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other General Motors Company news, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $91,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $48,789.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,482. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,495,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

