Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Gain Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) opened at 8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Gain Capital Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Gain Capital Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Gain Capital Holdings from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Gain Capital Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gain Capital Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gain Capital Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Gain Capital Holdings by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gain Capital Holdings by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gain Capital Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Holdings Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment, Futures segment, and Corporate and other. The retail segment provides its retail customers with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange (forex), precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

