Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Maintained by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC maintained its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,441,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,624,000 after buying an additional 550,267 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 81.56 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.52.

In other Lowe's Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 9,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $753,126.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,684.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 30,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $2,476,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,505 shares of company stock valued at $39,758,270. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

