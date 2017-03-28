Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,994,000 after buying an additional 2,655,523 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,486,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $72,777,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after buying an additional 1,296,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 64.02 on Tuesday. Dow Chemical Co has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOW. Vetr raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.38 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

