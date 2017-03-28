G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.35-0.45) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.50 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.99-1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.14.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 19.69 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.76 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

