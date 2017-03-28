Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALLETE Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (ALE)

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) – Equities research analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALLETE in a report released on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus anticipates that the firm will earn $4.42 per share for the year. Williams Capital also issued estimates for ALLETE’s FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business earned $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) opened at 68.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 71,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 209,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ALLETE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

