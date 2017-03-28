Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Olson now expects that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.74. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $1.10. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 3,287.95%. The firm had revenue of $13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2966.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.64.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) opened at 117.17 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.91 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $96.63 and a 1-year high of $177.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $17,652,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 2,802 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $291,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,437,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO David Shapiro sold 988 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $102,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,559 shares of company stock worth $689,510. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

