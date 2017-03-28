FY2018 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Increased by Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.81.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) opened at 28.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

In other news, insider Diane Marie Davies sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$76,350.00. Also, Director Robert L. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,220.00.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage, trust services through Canadian Western Trust and wealth advisory services through CWB Wealth Management.

