FY2018 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Cut by Analyst (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.46 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) opened at 11.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $783.96 million, a P/E ratio of 199.48 and a beta of 1.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

