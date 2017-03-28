FY2017 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Increased by Analyst (ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Stock analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a note issued to investors on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst J. Garza now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Gabelli also issued estimates for Itron’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.38 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) opened at 62.30 on Monday. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $254,176,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Itron by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,326,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after buying an additional 89,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Itron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 12.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 76,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Itron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $196,921.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $61,085.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $764,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,932 shares of company stock worth $770,003. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. The Company is the supplier of electricity metering solutions, including standard meters and advanced and smart metering systems.

