FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal Company Issued By William Blair (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal Company in a report issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal Company’s FY2018 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on Fastenal Company from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Avondale Partners raised Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.64.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $947.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.83 million. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 501.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,168,000 after buying an additional 1,460,283 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,547,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 5,257.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,143,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after buying an additional 1,122,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 893.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal Company

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

